Start making your life more sustainable and eco-friendly with this checklist of actions that can have a long-lasting impact on your life and the environment.
While you're on the go or at the office, carry a reusable bottle for your coffee and water to avoid using paper cups and plastic bottles.Recommended Product: S'well Insulated Stainless Steel Bottle
Replacing disposble products with reusable products (e.g. razors and flatware) can help you cut down on plastic waste, and best of all, save money!Recommended Product: LIANYU 20-Piece Flatware Cutlery Set
Request electronic statements from all your financial institutions instead of paper statements to cut down on paper. These requests are usually done through your financial institutions' websites.
Going shopping for groceries or clothes? Bring a reusable bag to avoid using plastic bags and generating plastic waste.Recommended Product: Planet E Reusable Grocery Shopping Bags
Go beyond the traditional trash can. Take the extra step to compost your food waste and recycle anything that's recyclable like rigid plastic, paper, metals, and glass.Recommended Product: Rubbermaid Hidden Recycler
Washing your clothes on the cold setting uses 1/10th of the energy needed to run a hot wash and helps your clothes last longer (hot wears them out).
Laundry detergents can contain ingredients that are harmful to you, your clothes, and the environment. Use more eco-friendly detergents to keep your clothes clean.Recommended Product: Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Liquid Laundry Detergent
Looking to trash your good clothes or furniture? Donate them instead! Also, don't be afraid to do a little thrifting to save money. Just keep usable items out of the landfill.
Cut down on water usage by taking shorter showers, turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth, and washing larger loads of clothing to reduce the need for many loads. You could potentially save gallons of water every day!
Consider buying non-toxic, multi-purpose cleaners to clean your home. The best ones have plant-derived ingredients and oils.Recommended Product: Mrs Meyer's Clean Day All-Purpose Cleaner
Electronics use power even when they're turned off and plugged in. Before leaving your house, turn off your electronics with the tap of a button on a power strip.Recommended Product: Tripp Lite 8 Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip
Falling out of love with that mug or jar you've had for years? Repurpose it by turning it into a plant pot or storage for small trinkets.Recommended Product: Ball Mason "PINT" Jars
If a location is within walking distance, take a walk (or run) instead of taking a car to reduce your carbon footprint.
Paper towels and napkins are omnipresent in most homes. Replace these with reusable cleaning rags and cloth napkins.Recommended Product: Cotton Craft Dinner Napkins
Junk mail is annoying. You can stop junk mail from coming to your house to reduce paper usage. All it takes is a simple Google search of "Stop junk mail".
Swap out all your incandescent and CFL bulbs in your home for LED bulbs. They are 90% more efficient, contain no harmful gases, and can last up to 20 years!Recommended Product: AmazonBasics 100 Watt Equivalent LED Light Bulbs
Get in on the renewable energy craze. Solar panels are a great way to take advantage of a natural energy source: the Sun! They can also help you reduce your energy bills.Recommended Product: Renogy Monocrystalline Solar Panel
Need to remember something? Use a to-do list app for tracking your to-dos and grocery lists and save paper in the process.Todoist | Wunderlist | Remember The Milk
It's tempting to walk into Barnes and Noble every time you want a book. Consider renting books instead to save money, or download an ebook reader app.
Food is the single biggest occupant in our landfills. Going grocery shopping? Buy only what you need. Going out to eat? Don't order more than you can eat.
For most thermostats, a set-it-and-forget-it strategy will end up costing you. Upgrade to a thermostat that will smartly adjust according to your home and preferences.Recommended Product: Nest Learning Thermostat
Make your voice heard about sustainability and climate change. Call your House Reps and State Senators to voice your concerns and start a conversation.Find your representative
If driving is a must in your city, consider driving a more fuel-efficient car. It's an investment, but you can save money in the long run and help the planet.
Most appliances are energy-suckers. The next time you buy new appliances, look for the ENERGY STAR® label, which indicates an energy-efficient product.
Poorly insulated homes waste money and energy. Seal your windows, insulate your hot water heater and hot water pipes, and improve insulation in your attic.
Trashing your electronics how you would trash everything else is a bad idea and can harm the environment. Instead, figure out where to recycle your electronics in your area. If they're in good condition, donate them!
Volunteer with environmentally-focused organizations and initiatives. One common volunteering opportunity is planting trees in local neighborhoods.
Disposing old batteries in the trash can cause harm to the environment. Keep toxins out of the environment by buying batteries that can be recharged and reused.Recommended Product: AmazonBasics AA High-Capacity Rechargeable Batteries
Remember grandma's clothesline? Use it. Air drying clothes is a great way to reduce carbon emissions by avoiding dryers. Your clothes will last longer, too.
Put your money where your heart is. Find public companies that have made commitments to reduce their carbon footprint, and buy their stocks.
